‘Made in Russia’ Forum Gathers Participants From All Over the World

The “Made in Russia” forum is an international platform where exporters, trade experts, government officials and guests from development institutions discuss current issues related to export activities. It also gives an opportunity for participants to discuss and develop practical ways to expand the sale of Russian goods and services abroad.

This year’s Forum, which will be held on 9 December, will feature a new format to adjust to the realities of the global pandemic: some participants will gather in Moscow, while others will have the opportunity to join the discussions via video link, including participants from the Agency for Strategic Initiatives “Boiling Points” and representatives of the international offices of the Russian Export Centre (REC).

The speakers will include Executive Secretary for UNECE Olga Algayeriva, Vice President of REC Aleksey Mikhailik, President of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and many others.

© Sputnik / Ilya Pitalev International Forum "Made in Russia"

This year’s discussions will be mainly devoted to forecasting the economic outlook for the upcoming decade and what challenges and opportunities it creates for the Russian export market. The roundtables will focus on questions about how to support the current export infrastructure, strategies for entering international markets with the help of e-commerce platforms, digitalising services for exports and the presentation of best regional practices in the support of exporters.

All those interested in issues related to the global market and willing to learn about the best export practices are free to join – all of the Forum’s events will be streamed online.