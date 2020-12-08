‘Made in Russia’ Forum Gathers Participants From All Over the World

This year’s Forum, which will be held on 9 December, will feature a new format to adjust to the realities of the global pandemic: some participants will gather in Moscow, while others will have the opportunity to join the discussions via video link, including participants from the Agency for Strategic Initiatives “Boiling Points” and representatives of the international offices of the Russian Export Centre (REC).
The speakers will include Executive Secretary for UNECE Olga Algayeriva, Vice President of REC Aleksey Mikhailik, President of Russia’s Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and many others.
This year’s discussions will be mainly devoted to forecasting the economic outlook for the upcoming decade and what challenges and opportunities it creates for the Russian export market. The roundtables will focus on questions about how to support the current export infrastructure, strategies for entering international markets with the help of e-commerce platforms, digitalising services for exports and the presentation of best regional practices in the support of exporters.
All those interested in issues related to the global market and willing to learn about the best export practices are free to join – all of the Forum’s events will be streamed online.
