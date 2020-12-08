Live Updates: India Registers Lowest Daily Rise in COVID Cases Since 10 July - Reuters Tally

The United States, India and Brazil lead in terms of the number of registhe tered coronavirus infections, while the largest number of COVID-19-related deaths has been observed in the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico, according to Johns Hopkins University.
According to US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, the US is likely to see a major spike in coronavirus infections in mid-January stemming from year-end holidays in 2020, while White House coronavirus response coordinator Deborah Birx remarked that the current surge in COVID-19 incidence in the United States was the worst event for the country.
Earlier, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said coronavirus antibody tests show that the majority of the people around the world are still susceptible to the infection.
