'It's Drama Broadly Based on Historical Events': Netflix Won’t Add 'Fiction' Disclaimer to The Crown

Netflix has refused to classify “The Crown” as a work of fiction after Oliver Dowden, the British Culture Secretary, suggested the platform must add such a disclaimer to the show in the wake of the introduction of historically sensitive characters like Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and the late Princess of Wales, Diana, whose death in a car crash back in 1997 opened flood gates of conspiracy theories.
Instances from the show, especially those concerning the infamous love triangle involving Prince Charles, Princess Diana and Duchess of Cornwall Camilla Parker Bowles have garnered extremely strong reactions on social media.
The Royal Family: The Crown is fake— Myra (@SussexPrincess) December 2, 2020
Netflix: Here’s Diana literally telling the story the way we showed it on TV. Enjoy 😘 https://t.co/pcW7WMIF3G
I’d like to formally request a meeting with Charles and Camilla plz #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/487eL90rHm— saif (@SaifHid) November 28, 2020
I swear if Charles keeps disrespecting Princess Di like this imma.... #PrincessDiana #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/cjWLhb9orL— K🔮 (@kristinkvist) November 30, 2020
In a bid to prove that “The Crown” is broadly based on historic events, Netflix also shared a special video captioned “Diana in her own words” that plays in the backdrop of the Princess of Wales narrating her own story and the involvement of Camilla in her married life with Prince Charles.
The documentary DIANA: IN HER OWN WORDS answers much of what you’re asking pic.twitter.com/85gFfVir7h— NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 1, 2020
Peter Morgan, the creator of “The Crown” has reportedly defended his storyline saying its thoroughly researched and true in spirit.
