Register
19:01 GMT05 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson greets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outside 10 Downing Street in central London on January 8, 2020, ahead of their meeting.

    No Brexit Agreement Feasible if Differences Not Resolved, Von Der Leyen Says After Call With Johnson

    © AFP 2020 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    Topic:
    Life After Brexit: What's Next After UK Leaves EU (57)
    210
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/05/1081371250_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_6c8a745e3c854d8696fea32fede6cef1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202012051081371085-no-brexit-agreement-feasible-if-differences-not-resolved-von-der-leyen-says-after-call-with-johnson/

    Earlier this week, chief UK and EU negotiators, David Frost and Michel Barnier, suspended the talks, saying their respective political leaders would "discuss the state of play".

    No agreement is feasible if differences between the EU and the UK over Brexit are not resolved, President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said, after her phone call with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. 

    She took to Twitter to announce the results of her conversation with Johnson.

    Von der Leyen added that trade negotiators will resume the talks on Sunday. ​

    European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said that Sunday talks will show if the deal can be reached.

    ​Meanwhile, Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin posted on Twitter to say that he welcomes the decision to resume the negotiations.

    On Friday, the UK and EU chief negotiators, David Frost and Michel Barnier, announced they were putting talks on hold to brief their respective political leaders on the state of play, adding that Johnson and Von der Leyen would have a conversation the next day to discuss the latest developments concerning a post-Brexit trade deal.  

    In this file picture taken on March 25, 2017 an EU flag and a Union flag held by a demonstrator is seen with Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben) and the Houses of Parliament as marchers taking part in an anti-Brexit, pro-European Union (EU) enter Parliament Square in central London, ahead of the British government's planned triggering of Article 50 next week.
    © AFP 2020 / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS
    In this file picture taken on March 25, 2017 an EU flag and a Union flag held by a demonstrator is seen with Elizabeth Tower (Big Ben) and the Houses of Parliament as marchers taking part in an anti-Brexit, pro-European Union (EU) enter Parliament Square in central London, ahead of the British government's planned triggering of Article 50 next week.

    The UK left the EU on 31 January, and since then London and Brussels have been involved in challenging talks concerning their trade relations once the extension period ends on 31 December. What keeps the sides from achieving a deal is lack of agreement on the issues of fishing rights, the "level playing field" (the standards the UK must meet to export goods to the EU) and the way future disputes will be settled.

    Topic:
    Life After Brexit: What's Next After UK Leaves EU (57)
    Tags:
    David Frost, Michel Barnier, fishing, trade, no-deal Brexit, Boris Johnson, Ursula von der Leyen, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People rollerblade along the beach a day before renewed restrictions due to a surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in Los Angeles, California, 29 November 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 28 November - 4 December
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse