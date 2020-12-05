Live Updates: Germany Reports 23,318 New Coronavirus Cases

Register
    The United States, India and Brazil lead in terms of the number of registered coronavirus infections, while the largest number of COVID-19-related deaths has been observed in the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico, according to Johns Hopkins University.

    The global death toll from the coronavirus infection has topped 1.518 million, over 65.8 million cases of the infection have been detected, and over 42.3 million of those have been cured, according to Baltimore, Maryland's Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from national and local authorities, the media and other sources.

    New messages
    • 06:51

      Days After Getting Trial Covaxin Shot, Indian State Official Anil Vij Tests Coronavirus-Positive

      Haryana state's Home Minister Anil Vij on Saturday revealed that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

      Taking to Twitter, Vij confirmed he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to Civil Hospital Ambala Cantt.

      This comes days after Vij was administered a dose of Covaxin at a hospital in Ambala, as part of its third phase trial.

    • 06:41

      NHS England Issues Call to Start Staffing COVID-19 Vaccination Points By 14 December

      Public health officials in England have called on general practitioners to begin staffing local COVID-19 vaccination centers by 14 December, the Sky News broadcaster reports, citing a letter sent to doctors.

      In the letter, which was sent to all clinics and primary care leaders across the country, NHS England and NHS Improvement urged doctors to begin placing staff in local vaccination centers, the broadcaster said.

      "It is crucial we start to activate local vaccination services to allow priority patient cohorts to start accessing the vaccine," the letter read, as quoted by the broadcaster on Friday evening.

      The local vaccination points, which will operate alongside large-scale hospital hubs, are expected to deliver 975 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 per week, the broadcaster said.

      As many as 50 hospital hubs are expected to start vaccinating high priority groups in England from Tuesday, the broadcaster said.

      The United Kingdom this past Wednesday granted emergency use approval to a candidate vaccine produced by US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German firm BioNTech, becoming the first country in the world to do so.

      Ministers have said that they are confident as many as 800,000 doses of the US-German vaccine will arrive by next week.

    • 06:24

      COVID-19 Vaccines Do Not Remove Need to Wear Masks, Gloves, Keep Distance

      People who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should continue to wear masks, gloves, and maintain social distance to protect themselves, Chief Physician at Moscow Hospital No. 2 Natalia Shindryaeva told Sputnik on Saturday.

      Medical personnel, social service workers and teachers will be the first to have access to the vaccine. Earlier in the day, 70 vaccination stations opened in Moscow's hospitals, which will offer the Sputnik V vaccine.

      "We warn everyone right away that nobody has canceled masks. On the contrary, it is necessary to protect yourself – masks, gloves and social distance in public places either after the first shot, or the second shot," Shindryaeva said.

      Sputnik V became the world's first registered vaccine against COVID-19 on August 11. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and is currently completing phase 3 clinical trials.

    • 05:34

      Number of COVID-19 Cases in India Rises by 36,652 to Over 9.6Mln

      India has confirmed 36,652 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 9,608,211, the country's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

      The death toll from the disease has reached 139,700 people, with 512 new fatalities being recorded over the past day. More than 9.05 million people have recovered in India since the start of the outbreak.

      A day earlier, India confirmed 36,595 new coronavirus cases, with 540 fatalities.

      India comes second in terms of the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases, following the United States, with more than 14.3 million COVID-19 patients.

    • 05:33

      Germany Confirms Over 23,300 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past Day

      Germany has registered 23,318 new coronavirus cases over the past 24 hours, with total count reaching 1,153,556, the Robert Koch Institute said on Saturday.

      The death toll has grown by 483 to 18,517 people within the same period of time.

      One day earlier, public health officials in Germany confirmed 23,449 new positive tests for the disease and a rise to the death toll of 432.

