At Least 14 People Killed, 26 Injured as Bus Falls From Bridge in Brazil, Reports Claim

According to the report, the accident took place at around 4:25 p.m. local time (19:25 GMT) in the Joao Monlevade municipality. The bus reportedly fell from a height of about 15 meters (50 feet).
The Civil Police of Minas Gerais said that 11 people died at the accident site and three others at a hospital.
Bus cae de un paso elevado en la ciudad de João Monlevade, en Minas Gerais, Brasil 🇧🇷 Según información preliminar, hay 11 muertos y 29 heridos. pic.twitter.com/fFoFeb1S5l— Mundo Informativo 🌐 (@NoticiasUpdate1) December 4, 2020
The bus owner has confirmed to the news agency that the vehicle was carrying tourists.
