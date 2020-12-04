Russia's NTV Broadcaster Says Contact Lost With 2 Staffers After Their Detention in Turkey

"In the morning of 3 December, author Alexei Petrushko and cameraman Ivan Malyshkin told the editorial office that they had been detained by the police in ... Istanbul's suburbs. Connection was interrupted then. On 3 December at 21:00 Moscow time [18:00 GMT], Alexei Petrushko managed to send us a short message saying 'We are still being held here for some reason'. Since then, we have not got in touch, they are not responding to calls or messages", NTV said.
❗️ 3 декабря в Стамбуле перестали выходить на связь журналисты программы @ntvru "Центральное телевидение" А.Петрушко и И.Малышкин. @RusEmbTurkey и @rusya_istanbul проясняют информацию об их возможном задержании.— МИД России 🇷🇺 (@MID_RF) December 4, 2020
Надеемся на оперативное содействие турецкой стороны @MFATurkey. pic.twitter.com/pi7G4ix68e
The Russian Foreign Ministry posted a tweet stressing that diplomats have been informed about the incident and are trying to contact the journalists.
The Foreign Ministry and Russia's consulate general in Turkey are making effort to clear things up and find the Russian citizens, NTV confirmed.
All comments
Show new comments (0)