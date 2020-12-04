4.0-Magnitude Earthquake Registered in Aegean Sea Near Greece, Tremors Felt in Turkey

A 4.0-magnitude earthquake has hit the Aegean Sea region, near Greece's Dodecanese Islands, some 5 kilometres east of the town of Karlovasi, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre reported. The seismic activity was registered at 09:34:14.5 UTC at a depth of 2 kilometres.
According to Hurriyet, the aftershocks of the earthquake were felt in the city of Izmir and its surroundings.
Izmir province was hit by a devastating earthquake in late October that resulted in hundreds of deaths and thousands of injured, as well as an extensive damage to buildings.
The October quake, measuring 7.0, hit northeast of the Greek Island of Samos.
