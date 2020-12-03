Day 1 of 27th OSCE Ministerial Council Held Via Videolink

Sputnik welcomes you to the first day of the 27th Ministerial Council of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) held via a videolink by foreign ministers of the 57-nation grouping.
The ministerial council is the OSCE's main decision-making and governing body, which routinely meets in the capital of the presiding country.
The event will begin with an opening session followed by two plenary sessions, during which heads of delegations are expected to make statements.
Follow our live feed to find out more
All comments
Show new comments (0)