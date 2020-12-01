Disney Presents Sculptor Robot That Can Create in Different Styles

Disney Research and ETH Zürich in Zürich, Switzerland have worked together in order to design a automated machine they named RobotSculptor.
“We present an interactive design system that allows users to create sculpting styles and fabricate clay models using a standard 6-axis robot arm. Given a general mesh as input, the user iteratively selects sub-areas of the mesh through decomposition and embeds the design expression into an initial set of toolpaths by modifying key parameters that affect the visual appearance of the sculpted surface finish,” Disney Research said.
Researchers experimented with water-based clay material, using a customized loop tool. The algorithm of the movements is then fed into the control system that in turn establishes the right paradigm of motion for the robot.
If all is done properly, the robot is able then to reconstruct the initial 3D model “maintaining the design expression, and resolving collisions and reachability issues.”
Even though RobotSculptor performs programmed action on its own, it needs an artist’s supervision in order for the clay model to be reproduced well.
In theory, the robot – under human control – can reproduce famous sculptures or parts of them. That is given, that the supervising artist is skilled in 3D modeling software.
“We demonstrate the versatility of our approach by designing and fabricating different sculpting styles over a wide range of clay models,” Disney Research Hub explained.
