Russian Defence Ministry Sets Up Field Hospital in Nagorno-Karabakh

The mobile medical units of the field hospital were installed at the airport in Stepanakert, the capital of Nagorno-Karabakh, on Monday.
"First of all, we are focusing on medical support of the [Russian] peacekeeping contingent. And we are ready to provide assistance to the civilian population," Yaroslav Ivanov, the head of the Russian medical service unit, told journalists on Monday.
According to Ivanov, the field hospital is equipped with intensive care units, functional diagnostics, laboratory diagnostics, an operating room, a dental office and an ophthalmologist's office. Ventilators, ultrasound and x-rays are also available.
Over the weekend, medical specialists of the Russian Eastern Military District started to arrive in Nagorno-Karabakh, to provide assistance to the local population.
Il-76 airlifters are being used to bring Russian medical specialists to Nagorno-Karabakh, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. There are already at least 60 Russian medics in Stepanakert.
Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the president of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, signed a joint statement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh. The ceasefire agreement paved the way for the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the region.
