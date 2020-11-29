UAE Government to Set Up New Cybersecurity Council, Prime Minister Says

"During the government meeting, we decided to establish a cybersecurity council that will develop policies and laws to strengthen cybersecurity," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.
واعتمدنا في جلسة مجلس الوزراء تشكيل فريق الإعلام الوطني ويضم كافة الفاعلين والمؤثرين في المشهد الإعلامي في الدولة.. والهدف أن يرفعوا لنا رؤيتهم لتطوير الإعلام الإماراتي.. أهمية دولة الإمارات الاستراتيجية المتزايدة إقليميًا ودوليا تتطلب أدوات حديثة وقوالب جديدة وتفكير مختلف .. pic.twitter.com/M2ywakt1sJ— HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 29, 2020
The official added that the country's security in the digital space was as important as security in the other areas.
The government also made a number of other decisions during the meeting, including the issuance of new passports for travelling abroad and identity cards, which, according to the prime minister, have higher security standards.
In addition, the cabinet approved a general environmental policy of the UAE, which outlines the priorities for environmental protection, including maintaining air quality, developing agriculture, and finding appropriate ways to dispose of waste and hazardous chemicals.
