Register
08:16 GMT29 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Protesters burn the U.S. and Israeli flags during a demonstration against the the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iran's top nuclear scientist, in Tehran, Iran, November 28, 2020.

    Iranians Burn Israeli, US Flags, Chant 'War with America' in Wake of Nuclear Scientist's Killing

    © REUTERS / WANA
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1d/1081308872_0:0:3001:1688_1200x675_80_0_0_e524e81b3e10c97813748258b95e2e41.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202011291081308776-iranians-burn-israeli-us-flags-chant-war-with-america-in-wake-of-nuclear-scientists-killing/

    A wave of outrage and condemnation has swept Iran and the Middle East in the wake of the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, an Iranian nuclear physicist and the head of the Iranian Defence Ministry's innovation centre; he was gunned down in his vehicle in the town of Absard in the Tehran region.

    Students identified as members of the Basij, the paramilitary unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, burned Israeli and American flags in the Iranian capital Tehran on Saturday in protest over the assassination of the country’s top nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, reported AFP.

    ​The students also burned photos of US President Donald Trump and the projected president-elect, Democrat Joe Biden.

    Small-scale protests were also reported in the cities of Mashhad and Qom, where footage provided by the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) showed demonstrators burning flags.

    ​On Friday night, a small demonstration broke out in Tehran outside President Hassan Rouhani’s residence, with protesters shouting “no to submission, no to concession with America, only war with America,” the New York Times reported.

    ​Accordingly, videos shown on Iranian TV and posted to social media channels showed people holding signs that read “silence is permission for more assassinations” and “Mr. President, they killed your minister’s adviser. Stop negotiation.”

    ​A boycott of all negotiations with Western powers was reportedly urged by the Union of Islamic Student Societies, until those behind the attack on Fakhrizadeh stand trial, with a military response demanded in response to the assassination of the physicist and General Qassem Soleimani. In January, the head of the IRGC’s Quds Force was killed in a US drone strike in neighbouring Iraq.

    Israel Blamed for Killing

    Iran blamed Israel for the death of the renowned scientist, with President Hassan Rouhani saying the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh showed the “depth of the enemy’s despair, and vowing it “will not slow down Iran’s nuclear path”.

    Meanwhile, a report in The New York Times similarly claimed, citing US intelligence officials, that Israeli agents had killed the Imam Hussein University physics professor in Tehran, who was also a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard.

    Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that there were “serious indications” of Israel’s complicity in the elimination of Fakhrizadeh. As Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to take revenge for the murder, Israel placed its embassies and delegations around the world on a heightened security alert level. The move came amid concerns over possible Iranian retaliation, reported Israel’s Channel 12 News on Saturday afternoon.

    There has not been any official comment from Israel on the assassination of the Iranian scientist.

    Deadly Ambush

    Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in in the city of Absard in Damavand County, Tehran Province; a truck carrying explosives hidden under a pile of wood detonated near his car and several assailants emerged from a nearby vehicle, riddling the famed scientist's car with bullets, according to local reports.

    As a firefight erupted between the assassins and Fakhrizadeh’s bodyguards, the scientist was wounded and at least three of the guards were killed.

    Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh is seen in Iran, in this undated photo.
    © REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
    Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh is seen in Iran, in this undated photo.

    Although he was rushed to hospital by helicopter, Fakhruzadeh did not survive the attack. There has not been any official claim of responsibility for his killing.

    Targeted Killings

    The attack on Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, whom Israel had suspected of heading a secret Iranian military unit working on nuclear weapons, came ahead of the 10-year anniversary of the killing of Iranian nuclear scientist Majid Shahriari . That attack had also been blamed by Tehran on Israel, as well as a spate of other targeted killings. The assassinations coincided with the so-called Stuxnet virus, placed by a sophisticated espionage program that destroyed Iranian centrifuges and was similarly believed to have been contrived jointly by the US and Israel.

    Israel has long accused Iran of secretly developing nuclear weapons, despite Tehran dismissing these allegations, insisting that its programme is peaceful.

    Under the Trump administration, tensions with Iran spiralled after the US withdrew unilaterally from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018, claiming that Tehran was violating the provisions of the deal, and began to reimpose crippling sanctions on the country.

    The JCPOA, which saw Tehran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions, started unravelling as, in retaliation for the US move and in the wake of the killing of its top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s administration stated the country would not observe the nuclear deal’s restrictions on fuel enrichment, on the size of its enriched uranium stockpile, or on its research and development activities.

    “The Islamic Republic of Iran no longer faces any limitations in operations,” a state TV broadcaster said.

    In the wake of the US presidential election, which has been projected by American media as won by Democrat Joe Biden, the issue of the nuclear deal with Iran has resurfaced. Biden’s campaign had hinted that their candidate may seek to rejoin or “renegotiate” the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal with Tehran if their candidate were to win the battle for the White House.

    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers a pre-Thanksgiving address at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 25, 2020.
    © REUTERS / JOSHUA ROBERTS
    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers a pre-Thanksgiving address at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., November 25, 2020.

    Tehran, however, said while it will not sit down for talks on every single provision of the 2015 nuclear agreement, it is ready to return to the deal if the other signatories keep their side of the bargain.

    Chief of Staff of the Iranian president Mahmoud Vaezi said on Wednesday that despite the remarks of the projected Biden administration officials about their policy towards Iran, which they claimed would be totally different from that of Trump, there has been no direct or indirect contact between Iran and the US, reported the Mehr News Agency.

    Speaking on the sidelines of a Cabinet meeting on 25 November, Mahmoud Vaezi said:

    "President Rouhani announced today that if the other JCPOA parties return to January 20, 2017, the day Trump came to power, Iran is also ready to step back to the same date."

    Related:

    Iran Says There Are 'Serious Indications of Israeli Responsibility' in Nuclear Scientist's Murder
    Unrelated to Scientist's Murder? US Reportedly Sends Warships to Persian Gulf As 'Message to Iran'
    Israeli Embassies Reportedly 'On High Alert' as Iran's Ayatollah Vows Revenge for Scientist's Murder
    Media Claim Nuclear Scientist's Killing Part of US-Israel Plan to Thwart Biden's Iran Reengagement
    Tags:
    Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Qasem Soleimani, Hassan Rouhani, Javad Zarif, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Israel, Israel, iran, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse