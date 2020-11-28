Armenian President Leaves for ‘Private Visit’ to Russia

"Sarkissian departed on November 28 for a private visit to Moscow. Continuing discussions with representatives of the [Armenian] diaspora, Sarkissian will meet with members of the Armenian community and community networks operating in Russia," the office said.
The press office added the president would discuss the latest developments in Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh during meetings in Moscow.
Earlier this month, Yerevan and Baku agreed to a ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, putting an end to the six-week war over the disputed area. The agreement resulted in the loss of most territories controlled by the Armenian-dominated Republic of Artsakh and envisions the deployment of 1,960 Russian peacekeepers to the region.
