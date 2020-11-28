Register
06:20 GMT28 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A view shows the scene of the deadly attack on prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran, Iran, 27 November 2020.

    US Officials Reportedly Claim Israel Behind Assassination of Iranian Nuclear Physicist

    WANA NEWS AGENCY
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1b/1081297332_0:0:1500:844_1200x675_80_0_0_2dab1f21d117121176ac2e58c50ef739.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202011281081300289-us-officials-reportedly-claim-israel-behind-assassination-of-iran-nuclear-physicist/

    On Friday the Iranian Defence Ministry confirmed that a high-profile physicist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, had been assassinated in the north of Iran, in what is being treated as a terror attack. Tehran later added there were "serious indications of Israeli responsibility" in the elimination of its eminent nuclear scientist.

    A US official, along with two other intelligence officials, have claimed that Israel masterminded the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh in a terrorist attack near the capital Tehran on Friday, according to The New York Times.

    The report does not specify how much information the United States might have possessed in advance about the operation. There has not been any official comment on the report from the White House or the CIA.

    Israel has neither confirmed nor denied being behind the death of Fakhrizadeh.

    Previously, there have been multiple instances of Iranian nuclear scientists being targeted in direct assassination attempts, driving speculation that the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad might be behind them.

    Deadly Ambush

    Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who headed the Iranian Defence Ministry’s Organisation of Defensive Innovation and Research (SPND), according to Fars news agency, was killed in the vicinity of Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran Province, at about 2.30 p.m. local time (11:00 GMT).

    Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh is seen in Iran, in this undated photo.
    © REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
    Prominent Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh is seen in Iran, in this undated photo.

    An explosive-laden car detonated near his vehicle, with small fire subsequently opened by a number of assailants, the Iranian defence minister confirmed. The wounded scientist was rushed to hospital by helicopter, but did not survive the injuries.

    No one has yet claimed responsibility for the death of Fakhruzadeh.

    ‘Desperate Warmongering’

    The assassination of the scientist was swiftly condemned by Iranian officials.
    Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani accused Israel of the killing of the country’s prominent nuclear scientist, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, according to state TV, adding that it shows the “depth of the enemy’s despair, and vowing that it will not slow down Iran’s nuclear path.

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif also said that there were “serious indications” of Israel’s role in the elimination of Fakhrizadeh, and slammed ‘desperate warmongering of perpetrators’.

    ​Iran's Ambassador to the UN Majid Takht Ravanchi also suggested that there were "serious indications of Israeli responsibility" in the assassination of the nuclear scientist, according to a letter to the United Nations published on Saturday.

    ​The envoy also warned against "any adventuristic measures" on the part of the United States and its ally in the region, Israel, stressing that Iran reserves its right to defend its citizens and secure its interests.

    Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed to take revenge for the prominent scientist, similarly blaming Israel for his murder.

    ‘Highly Reckless’ Attack

    While there has not been any public comment on the attack on the part of US President Donald Trump, Former Director of the Central Intelligence Agency John Brennan condemned the killing of the Iranian scientist, calling it “criminal” and “highly reckless.”

    Brennan went on Twitter to also urge Iranian officials to “address the topic diplomatically”.

    ​The assassination comes as tensions have yet again spiked between Iran and the Trump administration, with media reports emerging alleging that the Israeli military had been instructed to gear up for a possible US military strike against Iran before the inauguration of a projected president-elect.

    Trump, writes The New York Times, was dissuaded from striking Iran’s main nuclear site at Natanz two weeks ago, after his aides warned it could escalate into a broader conflict.

    Tensions with Iran under the Trump administration came to a head after the US withdrew unilaterally from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in May 2018 and began to reimpose sanctions previously lifted under the nuclear deal.

    Relations deteriorated further after US drone strikes in January killed Quds Force commander Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, one of Iran’s topic officials. At the time US-Iran relations were pushed to the brink, with Iran vowing retaliation.

    One of the US’s closest ally, Israel, has long been accusing Iran of secretly developing nuclear weapons, has been alleging that Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was a physics professor at the Imam Hussein University in Tehran as well as a member of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, headed a secret unit within the Iranian military working on nuclear weapons.

    Screengrab of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on Iran's alleged nuclear programme, April 2018.
    © Photo : YouTube / IsraeliPM
    Screengrab of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's presentation on Iran's alleged nuclear programme, April 2018.

    Back in 2018, at a press conference, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mentioned Fakhrizadeh in a televised presentation  of those he considered to be the most dangerous for his country when dwelling on the so-called "Iranian nuclear archive".

    Israeli officials, together with US intelligence officials who reviewed the archive, claimed the scientist had kept elements of the programme alive even after it was ostensibly abandoned, running it covertly.

    Consistent accusations have been lobbed both by Israel and the Donald Trump administration that Tehran is continuing to develop a nuclear arsenal. Dismissing the claims, Iran has maintained that its nuclear programme is designed to serve purely peaceful purposes.

    Related:

    Iran's Top Nuclear Scientist Assassinated in Country's North, Tehran Calls Murder a 'Terror Attack'
    Iranian Ayatollah's Military Adviser Vows Revenge for Assassination of Nuclear Physicist
    UN Calls for Avoiding Escalation in Middle East Region Following Assassination of Iranian Scientist
    Iran Says There Are 'Serious Indications of Israeli Responsibility' in Nulcear Scientist's Murder
    Tags:
    Hassan Rouhani, Qasem Soleimani, John Brennan, Benjamin Netanyahu, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Mohammed Javad Zarif, Bushehr nuclear power plant, Iran’s Bushehr Nuclear Plant, Bushehr NPP, iran, Iran, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse