Informal OPEC+ Committee Consultations Postponed to November 29, Source Says

"The consultations have been postponed from Saturday to Sunday," the source said.
On November 27, the 8th technical meeting was held between the OPEC and non-OPEC countries of the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC) via online video conference.
The 8th Technical Meeting of #OPEC and non-OPEC countries under the Declaration of Cooperation was held via videoconference in preparation for the upcoming Ministerial Meetings taking place on 30 November & 1 December 2020. pic.twitter.com/5lz2tbQkVC— OPEC (@OPECSecretariat) November 27, 2020
The conference was held in order to prepare for the 180th Meeting of the OPEC Conference and the 12th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting, scheduled on 30 November and 1 December.
The OPEC and non-OPEC group of countries are currently slashing 7.7 million barrels a day collectively until December 31 to maintain the energy market, which is suffering from the effects of the pandemic. Starting from 2021, the oil producers plan to ease the cuts to 5.8 mbd.
