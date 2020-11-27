Register
19:46 GMT27 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Predator unmanned drone armed with a missile

    Top German Court Rules Berlin Can’t Force US Drones Using Ramstein Base to Refrain From War Crimes

    © AFP 2020 / MASSOUD HOSSAINI
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    201
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202011271081297681-top-german-court-rules-berlin-cant-force-us-drones-using-ramstein-base-to-refrain-from-war-crimes/

    Since 2002, the Pentagon and the CIA have waged much of their Middle Eastern drone warfare campaign using flight control data relayed via German soil, with local activists and opposition politicians criticizing successive governments’ passivity and calling for an immediate end to “illegal drone war” operations.

    Germany’s supreme administrative court has ruled that Berlin carries no legal responsibility for ensuring that US drone operations involving Ramstein Air Base comply with international law, Sputnik Deutschland has reported.

    The Leipzig-based court’s Wednesday ruling is the possible culmination of a six-year-long legal battle brought by rights groups on behalf of three Yemeni nationals who said that their family members had been killed in a US drone strike in 2012, and who pointed to the Pentagon’s use of Ramstein to relay flight control data used in drone operations, which they argued made Germany partially liable for ensuring that the drones operate in accordance with the principles of international law.

    The supreme administrative court’s ruling overturns a 2019 decision by a court one rung below it which indicated that the German government could be held partially responsible for ensuring that the US drone operations remain above board. That ruling itself overturned a 2015 decision by another court that determined that the German government could not be held responsible for potential war crimes carried out by US drones beyond informing Washington of its legal obligation to obey the law.

    Faisal bin Ali Jaber, one of the Yemeni plaintiffs in the case, called the supreme administrative court’s ruling a “severe blow,” and said his family “cannot live free from fear while these drones, flown with Germany’s help, hover over our community in Yemen, threatening to bring death and destruction.”

    Jennifer Gibson of Reprieve, one of the rights groups involved in the case, called the ruling “clearly unlawful” and said that the campaign would continue. “What we are talking about here is a secret assassination programme that kills scores of civilians each year,” she said, adding that this programme was “unsustainable” over the long term.

    Andreas Schueller, a lawyer for the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, indicated that the plaintiffs may issue an appeal.

    Andrej Hunko, deputy chairman of Die Linke in the Bundestag, said the ruling was an indication that “the drone war is uncontrollable, legally or by parliamentary means.” It’s vital, he said, that the Bundeswehr refrains from the purchase of combat drones.

    FILE - In this March 7, 2007, file photo, the Israeli army Heron TP drone, also known locally as the Eitan, flies during a display at the Palmahim Air Force Base in Palmahim, Israel
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    German Forces Begin Training Courses on Armed Israeli Surveillance Drones
    The supreme administrative court did indicate that Germany could have a responsibility to protect foreigners abroad, but only if breaches of international law are proven and “a concrete expectation” of further law-breaking activity is expected in the future. It also said that Ramstein’s role in relaying flight data was insufficient, with concrete decisions causing potential violations needing to take place from German soil.

    The United States Air Force and the CIA have been carrying out airstrikes in Yemen since 2002, conducting at least 330 such attacks by late 2019, and targeting a range of suspected terrorist targets, including al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula,* Ansar al-Sharia* and Daesh (ISIS).* According to the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, well over two hundred civilians, including dozens of children, have been killed in the Yemen drone strikes in counting between January 2004 and February 2020, in a phenomenon described by US military planners as 'collateral damage'. The Pentagon is also thought to have carried out a number of undocumented drone attacks, with their number and any casualties they may have caused remaining unknown.

    * Terrorist groups outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Related:

    FBI Agents Arrest US Man for Allegedly Crashing His Drone Into Police Helicopter
    Drone Captures Spectacular Images of Secret UK Base That Stored Nuclear Arsenal During Cold War
    Indian Army to Get Hi-Tech Drones From America, Israel to Improve Surveillance Along China Border
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse