Register
16:43 GMT27 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Members of the Vatan Partisi (Patriotic Party) gather near the German Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, to protest against German soldiers boarding and searching a Turkish vessel on behalf of an EU military mission in the Mediterranean Sea, 27 November 2020.

    Protesters Gather Near German Embassy in Ankara Over Turkish Ship's Search in Mediterranean - Photos

    © Sputnik / Turan Salcı
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/1b/1081295547_0:320:3072:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_7ac95377f7434e839ce22aebf199879e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202011271081295772-protesters-gather-near-german-embassy-in-ankara-over-turkish-ships-search-in-mediterranean---photos/

    Turkish news agency Anadolu reported earlier Friday that Ankara had launched a criminal case over the inspection of its cargo ship in the Mediterranean by the European Union's naval mission Irini, which is responsible for monitoring the international embargo on arms supplies to Libya.

    People gathered in front of the German Embassy in Ankara, on Friday to protest against the recent search operation on board the Turkish Rosaline A, a cargo ship which was held by the team of a German frigate which is working for the EU's Irini operation in the Mediterranean Sea. 

    The protest was organised by activists of the youth wing of the non-governmental left-nationalist party Vatan (the Motherland). 

    Members of the Vatan (Patriotic) Party gather near the German Embassy to protest against German soldiers boarding and searching a Turkish vessel on behalf of an EU military mission in the Mediterranean Sea, in Ankara, Turkey November 27, 2020
    © Sputnik / Turan Salcı
    Members of the Vatan (Patriotic) Party gather near the German Embassy to protest against German soldiers boarding and searching a Turkish vessel on behalf of an EU military mission in the Mediterranean Sea, in Ankara, Turkey November 27, 2020

    The protesters were holding banners reading "Do not imitate the United States, do not become a pirate of the Atlantic!" and banners with the EU flag and skull and bones depicted on it.

    © Sputnik / Turan Salcı
    Members of the Vatan (Patriotic) Party gather near the German Embassy to protest against German soldiers boarding and searching a Turkish vessel on behalf of an EU military mission in the Mediterranean Sea, in Ankara, Turkey November 27, 2020

    The party's secretary-general, Ferdi Tanhan, has issued a press statement accusing Germany and other EU countries of conducting an operation against Turkey.

    Members of the Vatan (Patriotic) Party gather near the German Embassy to protest against German soldiers boarding and searching a Turkish vessel on behalf of an EU military mission in the Mediterranean Sea, in Ankara, Turkey November 27, 2020
    © Sputnik / Turan Salcı
    Members of the Vatan (Patriotic) Party gather near the German Embassy to protest against German soldiers boarding and searching a Turkish vessel on behalf of an EU military mission in the Mediterranean Sea, in Ankara, Turkey November 27, 2020

    The official has called the EU's actions "an attempt at occupation" and "a violation of international law".

    "The name and flag of the EU must be changed after the incident. From now on, it is not the European Union, but the Union of European Pirates. We brought its flag with us. The skull and bones against the background of the stars symbolise the decline and decay of Europe. Congratulations on the new flag and the new name," he stated.

    Tanhan has expressed a desire to hold drills with the fleets of Russia, China and Iran in the Mediterranean Sea.

    In this Thursday, June 20, 2019 file photo, Turkey's 230-meter (750-foot) drillship 'Yavuz' escorted by a Turkish Navy vessel, crosses the Marmara Sea on its way to the Mediterranean, from the port of Dilovasi, outside Istanbul
    © AP Photo / Lefteris Pitarakis
    Italian Envoy, German Charge D'Affaires Summoned by Ankara Over Turkish Ship's Inspection
    Turkish-flagged freighter Roseline-A was stopped for inspection by the German warship Hamburg in the Mediterranean on its way to Libya on Monday. Footage was released on the internet showing German servicemen storming a ship compartment loaded with weapons.

    Turkey denied that the ship was carrying weapons and fired back by claiming that the search was unauthorised and, therefore, illegal.

    Operation Irini was established on 31 March to monitor the Libyan arms embargo but ended up attracting severe criticism over its failure to accomplish the task. 

    Tags:
    vessel, EU, protest, embassy, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Houston Texans cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NFL football game between the Houston Texans and the New England Patriots, Sunday, 22 November 2020, in Houston.
    Week in Pictures: 21 - 27 November
    The Fight Goes On
    The Fight Goes On
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse