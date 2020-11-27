Watch NASA Astronaut Share Breathtaking View of Earth From SpaceX’s Crew Dragon

NASA astronaut Victor Glover has shared a video showing a view of the Earth from inside the cabin of Crew Dragon.
"The video just doesn't do it justice," the astronaut says in the video.
— Victor Glover (@AstroVicGlover) November 24, 2020
On 16 November, SpaceX launched Crew Dragon, a NASA-contracted commercial spaceship, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on a Falcon 9 carrier rocket.
The Crew Dragon team included US astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker as well as Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi.
The crew docked at the ISS at 04:01 GMT on 17 November and was met by the current ISS crew, Expedition 64, that comprise Commander Sergei Ryzhikov and Flight Engineer Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, both Russian cosmonauts, and Flight Engineer Kate Rubins, a NASA astronaut.
