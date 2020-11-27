Greta Thunberg 'Honoured' by Reports That Amazon Considers Her Activism 'Threat to Business'

The Swedish teenage activist, Greta Thunberg, 17, has revealed that she is honoured by the fact that US Internet commerce giant Amazon considers her environmental activism a threat to their business.
The activist has turned to Twitter, calling on the company to reconsider its priorities.
We're very honoured by this!— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 26, 2020
But in all fairness @amazon , if you consider schoolchildren fighting for the right to a safe future to be a "threat to your business", then you seriously need to reconsider your priorities...#FridaysForFuture https://t.co/EO49WeFrdI
Leaked internal Amazon reports obtained by VICE's Motherboard, a media outlet, has revealed that the company had hired personnel from Pinkerton detective agency to monitor social justice groups, including Greta Thunberg's Fridays4future.
Pinkerton is a private US security agency known for infiltrating labour unions to thwart strikes in the late 19th and early 20th century, which is now a division of Securitas AB, a security services, monitoring, consulting and investigation group, based in Stockholm, Sweden.
