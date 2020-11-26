Armenian Foreign Minister Discusses Situation in Karabakh With OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs

Ayvazyan stressed the need to continue the co-chairmanship of the OSCE Minsk Group, as it is the only format with an international mediation mandate, the statement said.
"Ayvazyan stressed the importance of establishing a regime of cessation of hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and the deployment of peacekeepers in Artsakh [Karabakh]," the statement posted on the ministry's website says.
"The interlocutors exchanged views on issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process and the upcoming work schedule of the co-chairs," the Foreign Ministry said.
On November 10, the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia - Vladimir Putin, Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan - signed a joint statement on the complete cessation of hostilities in unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh. According to the statement, Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to stop at their occupied positions, then a number of areas are to come under Baku's control, and prisoners are to be exchanged between the two sides; Russian peacekeepers are deployed along the contact line and the Lachin corridor connecting Karabakh with Armenia.
