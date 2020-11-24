Israel's Netanyahu, UAE Crown Prince Nominated for 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

"Nobel Peace Prize laureate Lord David Trimble, today, submitted the candidacy of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the Nobel Peace Prize, together with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed," the prime minister's office said in a statement.
Trimble, the former first minister of Northern Ireland, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998 for his efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Northern Ireland. The Nobel Prize Committee will review Netanyahu's and Al Nahyan's candidacies since Trimble himself is a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, which gives him the privilege of nominating others.
On September 15, the UAE and Israel signed a historic US-brokered peace agreement, which envisaged establishing diplomatic ties and full normalization of relations between the countries, which had been earlier marred by the Arab-Israeli confrontation triggered by the Palestine issue.
