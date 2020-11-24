US to Provide $600Mln for Civilian Assistance in Afghanistan in 2021, Under Secretary of State Says

"We stand ready to support Afghanistan, and to that end we have made available $600 million for civilian assistance needs in 2021," David Hale said during a United Nations conference on Afghanistan.
The United States is pledging at present $300 million of the total sum with the remaining funds available as it reviews progress in the peace process, the diplomat added.
On 17 November, Secretary of Defence Christopher Miller, newly appointed by the Trump administration, announced the US' intention to reduce the number of troops deployed in Afghanistan down to 2,500 by 15 January. Also, the US is set to cut the number of troops stationed in Iraq – also down to 2,500 servicemen, Miller said, asserting that the plan for the near future is "consistent with our established plans and strategic objectives supported by the American people and does not equate to a change in US policy."
The moves are generally in line with President Donald Trump's 2016 vow to pull the US out of "endless wars", but POTUS has so far failed to withdraw from either of the conflicts completely.
