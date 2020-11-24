Old Habits Die Hard: Canadian Authorities Urge People Not to Let Moose Lick Their Cars

Canadian officials have warned people that they should not allow moose to lick their cars.
"They're obsessed with salt, it's one of the things they need for the minerals in their body", Jasper National Park spokesman Steve Young told CNN. "They usually get it from salt lakes in the park, but now they realised they can also get road salt that splashes onto cars".
Oh hi, moose. We have strict instructions about your snack habits. #jasper #Alberta 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/xSNo7YBrXS— Carolyn Campbell (@_CLCampbell) November 15, 2020
According to Young, the animals could get used to approaching cars, which may result in some serious road accidents.
"Moose and cars are not a good mix. If you hit the moose with your car, you take the legs out from under it and it's going through your windshield", he said.
The spokesman noted that the best way to stop a moose from coming close to your vehicle is simply driving away when you see it approaching.
