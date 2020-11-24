Musk Overtaking Gates as World's 2nd Richest Individual Unlocks Meme Gates on Twitter

Musk, 49, gained a whopping $7.2 billion on Tuesday, taking his net worth to $127.9 billion. The tech maverick, who ranked 35th on Bloomberg's list of the world's 500 richest people in January successfully added $100.3 billion to his coffers to become the globe's second-richest person.
Musk's turnover finally managed to displace Gates, who since 2012 has been second or first. The Microsoft wizard's current net worth stands at $127.7 billion.
This interesting turn of events has ushered in a loud and funny meme fest on Twitter around the world. With on-point one liners and sarcastic memes, netizens are trying to defend their favourite billionaire – because why not.
#ElonMusk— 𝓓𝓲𝓼𝓱𝓪𝓷𝓽 𝓟𝓪𝓽𝓮𝓵 (@_Dishant7) November 24, 2020
Me and my friend trying to calculate that how #BillGates will again become 2nd reachest person 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/0YkDVM7IZl
Elon Musk adds $100 billion after surge in Tesla stock, topplesBill Gates as 2nd Richest 💰 💵 💸— Nigel D'Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) November 24, 2020
Will it look like this in 2030? 🤷♂️ #ElonMusk #BillGates #TSLA pic.twitter.com/wICwNBENMv
Elon Musk right now: #ElonMusk #BillGates #SecondRichest #Tesla pic.twitter.com/TnzynBN1iN— Anwar Shaikh (@iamandy1987) November 24, 2020
Elon Musk passes Bill Gates to become the world's second richest person. pic.twitter.com/K1Yyw6eHu0— RVCJ Media (@RVCJ_FB) November 24, 2020
Meanwhile other billionaires:#ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/BAgnLn7xWa— Ssrfan (@Ssrfan478780364) November 24, 2020
#ElonMusk Congratulations.Great Work. @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/Jh6wrwajsa— Allure (@yougotallured) November 24, 2020
Both #ElonMusk and #BillGates are great people, but Elon's story always sounds more appealing hence people root for him while Bill is the classic "too good to be true" guy...Ironically @elonmusk is more likely to become a super-villain XD. Congrats @elonmusk !! 60B more to go XD pic.twitter.com/EuscrGwxO3— Aakarshan 🚀 | AtraXion 🎸 (@NotRepulsion) November 24, 2020
Roughly over half of Musk's net worth is in Tesla shares. The company is closing in on attaining a $500 billion market value and the remaining funds come from his stakes in the firm SpaceX.
Jeff Bezos, the CEO of e-commerce giant Amazon holds the top position as the world's wealthiest individual with a fortune of $182 billion. His net worth has soared by over $67 billion this year.
