Saudi Foreign Minister Denies Crown Prince Meeting Israeli Officials

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan has denied media reports that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Israeli officials held a meeting in the Kingdom.
"I have seen press reports about a purported meeting between HRH the Crown Prince and Israeli officials during the recent visit by @SecPompeo. No such meeting occurred. The only officials present were American and Saudi”, bin Farhan tweeted Monday.
Over the past weekend, Israel’s Army Radio reported citing an Israeli cabinet member, that Benjamin Netanyahu had made an unannounced trip to Saudi Arabia to meet the Gulf country's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
“The very fact the meeting happened and was outed publicly, even if half-officially right now, is a matter of great importance,” Yoav Galant, a member of Netanyahu’s security cabinet and his Likud party, told Israel’s Army Radio.
The Sunday night visit reportedly marked the first meeting between leaders of the long-time foes.
