15:08 GMT23 November 2020
    Live Updates: UK to Reportedly Scrap Self-Isolation Requirement for COVID Case Contacts

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    World
    430
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202011231081246587-live-updates-uk-to-reportedly-scrap-self-isolation-requirement-for-covid-case-contacts/

    Currently, people with a positive COVID-19 test result in the UK are required to stay home for 10 days, while their "close contacts" must stay home for two weeks. Repeated self-isolation is not excluded.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans for a relaxation in coronavirus restrictions, stipulating that the contacts of those who test positive might not require self-isolation, The Telegraph reports.

    Under the reported plans, the aforementioned contacts will not need to self-isolate but will instead be asked to undergo daily coronavirus testing for seven days.

    According to the newspaper, the new plan also envisions more frequent visits by relatives to care homes, provided that they are tested for COVID-19.

    The current coronavirus restrictions are expected to wrap up in January if the new pilot schemes succeed. According to The Telegraph, British officials expect that people will be more likely to follow the new quick test requirements than to adhere to the current mandatory quarantines.

    As of Sunday, the UK had nearly 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, with a death toll of nearly 55,000, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

    Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More.

    New messages
    • 14:25

      Saudi Arabia to Offer Vaccines to All Residents for Free

      Saudi Arabia's health ministry cited by state TV said Monday that COVID-19 vaccines will be free for all people living in the Kingdom..

      The ministry said it hopes to have enough vaccines to cover 70% of the country's population by the end of 2021, TV channel Ekhbariya tweeted.

    • 14:04

      Venezuela Launches Direct Flights With Russia From 23 November, Aviation Agency Says

    • 12:53

      US Screened More Than One Million Airline Passengers Sunday, Highest Number Since Mid-March

    • 12:34

      AstraZeneca's Stock Price Down Despite Interim Report on COVID-19 Vaccine's Efficacy

      Shares of UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca are down by almost 2 percent on Monday despite reports about the effectiveness of its vaccine against COVID-19.

      As of 12:17 GMT, the company's shares are down by 1.60 percent.

      The company is the third Western vaccine manufacturer that presented its phase 3 results, after Pfizer and Moderna, whose vaccines showed over a 90 percent effectiveness rate each. Meanwhile, Russian-made is said to have demonstrated 92 percent efficacy based on the first interim analysis that was obtained 21 days after volunteers received the first injection.

    • 12:08

      German Health Minister Expects COVID-19 Vaccination to Start in Mid-December

      German Health Minister Jens Spahn has told the RND media group that he expects the coronavirus vaccination to commence as early as mid-December.

      “There is reason to be optimistic that a vaccine will be approved in Europe this year. And then we can immediately start vaccination. I have requested that the lands have vaccination centers ready for operation by mid-December. It seems that this will work," Spahn said in an interview out on Monday.

      When asked whether it would take another year for the entire population to get vaccinated, the health chief noted it was hard to predict.

      "However, many prospective vaccines do not require deep cooling. They can be administered at ordinary doctor's office. Then it will go quickly," he added.

      According to the minister, if everything goes as planned, Germany will receive over 300 million vaccine doses.

      "Even with two doses for vaccination, we would have enough for our own population, and we could share it with other countries. But … this is under the most favorable scenario. We do not know how each vaccine actually works. And we do not know yet how long the immunity lasts," Spahn said.

    • 11:51

      Top Belgian Diplomat Returns to Work After Recovering From COVID-19

      Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes on Monday announced that she has fully recovered from the coronavirus disease and resumed her duties.

      "This Monday, I went back to work. These last few weeks have been testing, although I could still count on your many expressions of affection. Thank you. I leave this ordeal behind and focus on the challenges that lie ahead," Wilmes tweeted.

      The minister got infected with the COVID-19 disease and spent a week in intensive care in late October.

    • 11:35

      Tougher Lockdown Measures Contributing to Fall in New COVID-19 Cases in Austria, Health Minister Says

      The Austrian government's decision to toughen social distancing measures in mid-November as part of efforts to curb the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic is contributing to a reduction in transmission, Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said on Monday.

      Amid a surge in new cases, the Austrian government announced a strict lockdown to run from November 17 to December 6. On Monday, 3,145 new positive tests for the disease were announced, a significant drop from the 5,226 new cases registered on Sunday.

      "The numbers are still concerning, but we can see that the measures are slowly taking effect," Anschober said at a press briefing, adding that "it all depends on the next two weeks."

      Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has announced the launch of a mass coronavirus disease testing program in December. The scheme is expected to begin in the first week of the month with the testing of all the country's teachers and police officers. It is envisioned that the entire population of Austria will be able to receive a test, should they volunteer, before Christmas.

    • 11:22

      Zagreb to Test 50,000 People for COVID-19 in One Week for Free

      At least 50,000 citizens in Croatia's capital of Zagreb will be tested for the COVID-19 virus, the city administration said Monday.

      The authorities specified that the testing for antigen will be free and last until Saturday.

      "The main goal of the project is to test about 50,000 people as quickly as possible, primarily those citizens who have clinical symptoms of COVID-19, as well as those who have come into contact with confirmed infected people. Zagreb, together with the city's polyclinics, has identified 12 centers for rapid antigen testing," the city administration explained.

      According to the latest data, Croatia has confirmed 3,308 new COVID-19 cases and 49 related fatalities over the 24 hours, bringing the total infection tally to 103,718 and the death toll to 1,353. The national government has toughened a set of restrictions to contain the surge, adding ban on public gatherings, closures of night clubs, casinos and bars, and the mandatory wearing of masks.

    • 11:04

      UNICEF Working With Partners to Ensure Air Delivery of 2Bln COVID-19 Vaccines in 2021

      MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) is conducting discussions with logistical and health partners to ensure the air delivery of 2 billion doses of safe and effective vaccines against COVID-19 to low- and middle-income countries in 2021 as part of efforts coordinated by the COVAX Facility, according to a press release published on Monday.

      "To kickstart preparations, UNICEF together with the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA), briefed major global airlines last week on the expected capacity requirements and discussed ways to transport close to 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021. This is in addition to the 1 billion syringes that need to be transported by sea-freight," the press release read.

      According to UNICEF, more than 350 logistics partners took part in the discussions, and further work is set to be undertaken to identify potential gaps in supply chains.

      The agency is set to coordinate the purchase and delivery of vaccines secured through the COVAX Facility to 92 low- and middle-income countries, according to the press release.

      The COVAX Facility was established by the World Health Organization, Gavi vaccine alliance, and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations to accelerate the development of vaccines against the coronavirus disease and ensure that all countries across the world have equal access.

    • 10:48

      UK to Make Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Decision in 'Shortest Time Possible', Medicine Regulator Vows

      Britain medicine regulator said Monday it was set to make a final decision on Pfizer and BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate "in the shortest time possible", as soon as it receives exhaustive data about the novel inoculation.

      "It is our job now to rigorously assess these data and the evidence submitted on the vaccine’s safety, quality and effectiveness," said June Raine, chief executive of Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

      She went on to say that because "we have received this data through a rolling review", the watchdog has already kickstarted its analysis, promising that the decision will be made "without compromising the thoroughness of our review."

    • 09:51

      Ukrainian President Zelensky, Who Had COVID-19, Says He's Now Tested Negative

    • 09:45

      Russian President Putin Not Planning Meeting on COVID-19 With Moscow Mayor, Kremlin Says

      Russian President Vladimir Putin maintains contact with Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, who also heads the State Council's coronavirus response group, but does not currently plan any bilateral meeting, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

      "No, there are no such plans for the near future”, Peskov told reporters when asked if Putin plans a meeting with Sobyanin.

      "On the other hand, Sergei Semyonovich [Sobyanin] heads a unit of the governmental response centre, he works with regions directly, this is why he certainly maintains constant contact with the president. If there is no meeting, this does not mean they do not communicate. They communicate all the time, every day”, Peskov specified.

      Media reports have recently emerged about purported plans to meet to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the Russian capital.

    • 09:35

      Palestinian Authority to Introduce Total Lockdown During Weekend Over COVID-19, Prime Minister Says

      RAMALLAH, West Bank (Sputnik) – he prime minister of the Palestinian Authority, Mohammad Shtayyeh, on Monday announced the introduction of a complete nationwide lockdown from Friday until Sunday as part of anti-COVID-19 measures.

      "By an order of President [Mahmoud] Abbas, it was decided to close all welfare facilities from Friday morning until Sunday in all provinces”, Shtayyeh said at the opening of a cabinet meeting.

      Early in November, Abbas issued a decree extending the coronavirus-linked state of emergency for 30 days.

      To date, the Palestinian Authority has confirmed 84,340 cases of the disease, with 71,096 recoveries and 714 fatalities, according to the state-run news agency WAFA.

    • 08:43

      Number of Coronavirus Cases in Indonesia Surpasses 500,000

    • 08:39

      France's Danone to Cut Up to 2,000 Jobs Worldwide as Pandemic Damage Control

      Paris-based multinational food company Danone is set to slash about 2,000 jobs both at its headquarters in the French capital and abroad as part of its recovery strategy following the COVID-19 crisis, the company announced on Monday.

      Danone said in a statement that its transformation plan "Local First" seeks to simplify the processes inside the company, including decision making, in particular, by granting power to local offices worldwide.

      "This simplification and evolution in the role of our common functions will translate in reductions of around 1,500 to 2,000 positions in local and global headquarters, with up to 25% of current job positions for our global headquarters”, the statement read.

      It added that the implementation of the plan will take into account "specific policies" designed by the company to combat the current health crisis.

      Another pillar of the company's reshaping strategy includes the advance of digitisation and other sources of productivity. Danone expects the plan to return the company to profitable growth in the first half of 2021. In addition, the plan seeks to deliver a billion euros (over $1.187 billion) in savings by 2023, which the company plans to reinvest in its brands and its margins.

      Notably, Danone said it had targeted its operating margin to return to over a 15 percent level by 2022 and achieve "3% to 5% profitable like-for-like revenue growth”.

      Danone unveiled its ambition to reshape its structure last month following an improvement in sales in the third quarter, after the company had seen its operation affected by the coronavirus crisis.

    • 08:05

      Russian Vaccine Sputnik V to Start Phase 3 Trials in Mexico Once Registered, Ambassador Says

      Russian coronavirus vaccine Gam-COVID-Vac, trade-named Sputnik V

      Russian Vaccine Sputnik V to Start Phase 3 Trials in Mexico Once Registered, Ambassador Says

      MOSCOW (Sputnik), Andrei Savenkov - Russia’s Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine is expected to undergo phase 3 trials in Mexico involving about 500 people once the Russian developers get approval from the Mexican regulatory authorities, Mexican Ambassador in Moscow Norma Pensado said.
      Read more
    • 07:51

      Venezuela to Cancel Radical COVID-19 Quarantine From December, Maduro Says

      Venezuela will cancel its strict quarantine imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic starting December, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

      "We are going into the 7 days of radical, conscious and voluntary quarantine... It is the last quarantine week of the year that prepares us for December's safe easing in certain economic sectors," Maduro said on his Twitter account on Sunday.

      The Venezuelan government imposed what it called a "radical quarantine" in March after first COVID-19 cases were registered in the country. In June, the government implemented the 7+7 method which consists of seven days of open economic activity followed by seven days of strict self-isolation.

    • 07:47

      UK Prime Minister Johnson Hails Recent Information on Effectiveness of AstraZeneca Vaccine as 'Incredibly Exciting News'

    • 07:41

      Russia Registers New Record of 25,173 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Response Centre Says

      Russia has registered a new daily record of 25,173 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from the 24,581 the day before, bringing the total to 2,114,502, the federal response centre said on Monday.

      The previous record of 24,822 COVID-19 cases was registered on 21 November.

      "In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 25,173 COVID-19 cases in 85 regions, of which 5,917 (23.5 percent) were detected with people showing no clinical symptoms”, the response centre said, adding that the case count has reached 2,114,502.

      Moscow recorded the highest single-day increase, with 6,866 COVID-19 cases, up from 6,575 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by St. Petersburg with 2,926 cases (up from 2,668 the day before) and the Moscow Region with 971 cases (up from 949 the day before).

      The response centre reported 361 coronavirus fatalities, down from 401 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 36,540.

      As many as 16,002 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, down from 18,008 the day before, bringing the total to 1,611,445.

    • 07:37

      UK Seeks to Reduce COVID-19 Self-Isolation Time, Health Secretary Says

    • 07:18

      Norway Registers 406 New Cases in 24 Hours, Bringing Total to 32,755

    • 07:18

      Sales of Erotic Items in Norway Spike During COVID-19 Pandemic

      Sex toys

      Sales of Erotic Items in Norway Spike During COVID-19 Pandemic

      The increase in sales of erotic times was largest among women below 35 years of age, who also happen to be one of the most active buyer groups.
      Read more
    • 07:17

      AstraZeneca’s Chimpanzee Cold Virus Vaccine Against COVID Shows 70% Efficacy

      A test tube labelled vaccine is seen in front of AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken, September 9, 2020.

      AstraZeneca’s Chimpanzee Cold Virus Vaccine Against COVID Shows 70% Efficacy

      Earlier, media reported preliminary results of clinical trials of the coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford and the AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company claiming it has shown a sustainable immune reaction to infection among elderly people.
      Read more
    • 07:01

      Gyms and Non-Essential Shops in All Areas Expected to be Allowed to Reopen When England's Lockdown Ends, Reports Say

    • 06:59

      Former Assam State Chief Tarun Gogoi 'Very Critical' After Contracting COVID-19

      The health condition of former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi deteriorated on Monday morning, and he is “very very critical”, Indian doctors said. He was put under invasive ventilation on Saturday night.

       

    • 06:49

      Toronto Enters COVID Lockdown

      Toronto, Canada's biggest city, has entered lockdown in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, as private indoor gatherings have been banned.

    • 05:24

      S Korea Closes Night Clubs, Toughens Measures in Capital Area as COVID-19 Cases Spike, Reports Say

      MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nightclubs in South Korea’s Seoul capital area will be banned and restaurants ordered to shut down earlier as authorities toughen social distancing guidelines amid a spike in COVID-19 cases, Yonhap reported.

      According to the news agency, authorities have increased the distancing guideline to Level 2 just days after imposing Level 1.5, as new daily infection rates have surpassed 300 over the past five days.

      Under the new guidelines, restaurants will be forced to shut down at 9 p.m. while gathering will be limited to 100 people at most, the agency reported.

      The Level 2 guidelines, the third-highest in a five-tier scale, also place a number of dynamic restrictions on sporting event attendance and indoor cafes.

      The measures only apply to the capital Seoul and parts of the surrounding Gyeonggi region, which have consistently proven epicenters of transmissions in the country.

      South Korea was the first country outside China to experience an outbreak of COVID-19 in February but, as most East Asian nations, relied on its experience with the SARS outbreak at the beginning of the century to avoid explosive outbreaks with some success.

      The country now has over 31,000 cases, with 509 deaths since the beginning of the outbreak.

    • 05:23

      Germany Registers 10,864 New COVID Cases, Bringing Total to 929,133

    • 05:23

      India Records Over 44,000 New Coronavirus Cases

    • 05:22

      Major COVID Study Ranks Sweden as Worst in Reducing Spread of Epidemic

      Sweden Festival

      Major COVID Study Ranks Sweden as Worst in Reducing Spread of Epidemic

      Among other things, the no-lockdown Nordic country emerged as being among the worst in reducing the R-number, isolating its citizens, and reducing the number of patients in intensive care units.
      Read more
    Live Updates: UK to Reportedly Scrap Self-Isolation Requirement for COVID Case Contacts
    Tags:
    pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19, U.K
    Community standardsDiscussion
    A tourist with a face mask takes a picture with her mobile phone at the entrance of the Bailong Elevator in the Zhangjiajie National Forest Park in China's Hunan province.
