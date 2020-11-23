Live Updates: UK to Reportedly Scrap Self-Isolation Requirement for COVID Case Contacts

Currently, people with a positive COVID-19 test result in the UK are required to stay home for 10 days, while their "close contacts" must stay home for two weeks. Repeated self-isolation is not excluded.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce plans for a relaxation in coronavirus restrictions, stipulating that the contacts of those who test positive might not require self-isolation, The Telegraph reports.

Under the reported plans, the aforementioned contacts will not need to self-isolate but will instead be asked to undergo daily coronavirus testing for seven days.

According to the newspaper, the new plan also envisions more frequent visits by relatives to care homes, provided that they are tested for COVID-19.

The current coronavirus restrictions are expected to wrap up in January if the new pilot schemes succeed. According to The Telegraph, British officials expect that people will be more likely to follow the new quick test requirements than to adhere to the current mandatory quarantines.

As of Sunday, the UK had nearly 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases, with a death toll of nearly 55,000, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

