US Still Trying to Undermine Nord Stream 2, Uniper Says

BERLIN (Sputnik) - The United States continues its attempts to derail the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Europe, German utility firm Uniper said.

"Uniper regrets to say that the US is still trying to undermine the important infrastructure project, which is Nord Stream 2. We believe it is essential for Europe's energy security," a spokesperson said.

Uniper also said that it was fulfilling its obligations as a financial partner of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, adding that it is in contact with the authorities on possible US sanctions.

"Uniper is currently keeping in touch with the relevant government bodies [on possible US sanctions against the project," the company's representative said, adding that these talks are confidential.

The representative also noted that Uniper had always fulfilled its commitments as one of the five financial partners of the Nord Stream 2 project.

"Germany has confirmed its political support for the Nord Stream 2 because of its role in ensuring the security of supply. in Washington, the EU was calling against imposing extraterritorial sanctions [on the project]," the company’s spokesperson went on to say.

German news agency dpa reported on Saturday that the US administration had been making calls to companies financing the project to warn them about looming sanctions.

© Sputnik / Nord Stream 2 Nord Stream 2 pipeline construction

The outlet cited an unnamed US official as saying that the government would present a report to the US Congress on sanctionable companies in the coming days or weeks.

On Friday, the Handelsblatt newspaper reported that the German Eastern Business Committee has sent a letter to US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, proposing that sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project be abandoned.

Earlier in November, Reuters reported, citing congressional aides, that US lawmakers would include sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the new National Defense Authorisation Act that will target insurance companies and ship vessels facilitating the construction of the project. About 120 companies from more than 12 European counties would be affected by the US sanctions, the media added.