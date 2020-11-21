Russia Bans Entry of 25 British Officials in Response to London Sanctions Over 'Magnitsky Case'

Russia has banned the entry of 25 British officials in response to London's sanctions over the Magnitsky case, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
"In response to the unfriendly actions of the British authorities and on the basis of the principle of reciprocity, the Russian side made a decision to impose personal sanctions against 25 British representatives who are barred from entering Russia," Zakharova said in a statement, published on the Foreign Ministry's website.
Moscow also called on London to refrain from "unfounded confrontations."
"All unfriendly steps [against Russia] will not be left without an inevitable proportionate response," Zakharova said.
Zakharova said that the UK in July imposed sanctions against a number of Russian officials, related to the case, under "far-fetched and absurd pretexts."
In early July, UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab unveiled new sanctions against 49 persons and groups accused of violating 'Magnitsky amendment' legislation from countries including Russia, Saudi Arabia, North Korea and Myanmar.
