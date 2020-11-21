Armenia Receives Samples of Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Sputnik V

"Today we have delivered the samples of the Russian vaccine and would like to hand them over to the health minister," Murashko said as quoted by the press service.
In August, Russia became the first country to register a COVID-19 vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The clinical trials of the Sputnik V vaccine, developed by the Gamaleya research institute, have demonstrated that its efficacy rate is over 90 percent. The vaccine is currently going through the last testing phase in Russia, as well as in Belarus, the United Arab Emirates, India and Brazil. On Thursday, Hungary became the first European country to receive the vaccine’s samples.
