French Consul in Morocco Took His Own Life, Reports Claim

Earlier in the day, the French Embassy in Rabat confirmed the consul’s death in the port city of Tangier, without specifying the cause.
According to Moroccan media, citing sources, the 55-year-old consul took his own life early on Thursday in an apartment in which he lived alone, "leaving many question marks over reasons for such an act."
Francois, appointed consul general in mid-September, had reportedly recently asked to be relieved of his duties.
Following the incident, an increased presence of security agents was observed near the consulate.
