Pompeo Pays First Visit to West Bank Jewish Settlement as US State Secretary

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has visited the West Bank Jewish settlements - making this the first time a US Secretary of State has been to the area.
A video of Pompeo getting into a car after visiting a Jewish regional council in the West Bank has been shared online.
@SecPompeo arrives at Sha'ar Binyamin, a Jewish regional council in the West Bank / Judea and Samaria. The first ever visit by a U.S. secretary of state in an Israeli settlement.— Alec Pollard (@AlecHaimPollard) November 19, 2020
He will visit the Psagot winery, who've made a special wine edition named 'Pompeo'. pic.twitter.com/bsPnVDJLJY
As part of the visit, the US Secretary of State visited a vineyard where a wine named in his honour has been produced.
.@SecPompeo arrives at Psagot winery, near the settelment of Psagot in the West Bank - The first ever visit by a U.S. secretary of state in an Israeli settlement. The winery has produced a wine named 'Pompeo' https://t.co/JGMSx1VAd6 #Israel🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/rCMl8Gc1os— Watchman (@Judmir3) November 19, 2020
