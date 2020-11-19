Register
11:22 GMT19 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Chinese factory worker puts the final touches on the assembly line at the DaimlerChrysler factory in Beijing, China. (File)

    German Companies Aim to Dodge China's Export Hurdles, Double Down on Investment in Resurgent Giant

    © AP Photo / Elizabeth Dalziel
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    0 30
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104771/71/1047717142_0:192:2944:1848_1200x675_80_0_0_b8cbe25d4615656de6b980ab913d9479.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202011191081210477-german-companies-aim-to-dodge-chinas-export-hurdles-double-down-on-investment-in-resurgent-giant/

    Germany recently launched a campaign aimed at encouraging businesses to explore diversification from China, with Chancellor Angela Merkel and her economics minister suggesting that businesses could expand their Asian market.

    Despite Chancellor Angela Merkel's government aspiring to diversify trade relations, whittling back its dependency on China, German industry is on course to deepen ties with Chinese companies as the Asian giant shows signs of rebounding faster from the COVID-19 pandemic than other countries, reports Reuters.

    Millions of euros are to be invested in new factories in China by industrial robot-maker Hahn Automation over the next three years.

    "If we want to grow with the Chinese market, we have to manufacture on the ground," Chief Executive Frank Konrad was quoted as saying.

    As he underscored the ambitious plans of the company to elevate sales from the current roughly 10 percent, he lauded the drive to invest in China, targeting what Beijing views as a strategic sector.

    "Our goal is to make up to 25 per cent of our sales in China by 2025," the outlet cited him as saying.

    Other German companies are reportedly similarly positioned to capitalise on the economy that emerged out of coronavirus earlier due to its more stringent measures adopted to curb the spread of the disease.

    Olaf Kiesewetter, CEO of car sensor supplier UST in Thuringia in eastern Germany, shared the company’s ambitious goal of securing 25 percent of sales in China.

    "We clearly notice that China has come out of the crisis with force," said Kiesewetter.

    He added that several years ago China had emerged as UST's biggest export market outside the European Union, accounting for 15 percent of sales.

    "Without China, our business in the third quarter wouldn't have been so good. So there is no doubt that we're better off thanks to China."

    Data from the Federal Statistics Office cited by the outlet shows that China has come close to the US as a dominating destination for German exports by value, and overtook France in this category in the first nine months of 2020.

    ​Citing the latest trade and growth trends, a senior official suggested China was hitting its stride, likely to outstrip the United States in export value destination by the end of the year.

    China’s Rebound

    As most of the stalling global economy has been struggling to ward off fresh impact from resurging coronavirus waves, China, with the pandemic seemingly under control and society getting back to normal, is cited by experts as increasingly embracing innovation and the pre-existing digitisation to reinforce economic growth.

    China reported third-quarter GDP growth up 4.9 percent from a year ago. For the first three quarters of the year, growth stood at 0.7 percent year-on-year, according to data released on 20 October by the National Bureau of Statistics.

    In September, China’s imports and exports grew quickly, with imports increasing 13.2 percent and exports rising 9.9 percent from the previous year.

    Residents walk past a retail and office district with a screen showing propaganda which reads Go China! Go Wuhan as businesses slowly restart in Beijing on Sunday, March 8, 2020. As China's coronavirus cases and death steadily falls, authorities are trying to restart its businesses and factories after a virtual shutdown which has had a ripple effect affecting the global economy.
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Residents walk past a retail and office district with a screen showing propaganda which reads "Go China! Go Wuhan" as businesses slowly restart in Beijing on Sunday, March 8, 2020. As China's coronavirus cases and death steadily falls, authorities are trying to restart its businesses and factories after a virtual shutdown which has had a ripple effect affecting the global economy.

    As for China's share of overall German exports, it soared to nearly 8 percent in the period from January to September, from roughly 7 percent a year earlier, Reuters cites data from the Federal Statistics Office as confirming.

    China’s share of German imports has surged to more than 11 percent from below 10 percent.

    Meanwhile, Germany is still reeling from a second wave of COVID-19, with its economy forecast to shrink by a record 6 percent this year, according to the International Monetary Fund.

    With a projected expansion rate of 1.9 percent, China is anticipated to be the only major economy to report growth for 2020.

    Call for ‘Diversification’

    Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Economics Minister Peter Altmaier have been urging German companies to diversify and win new markets throughout the Asia-Pacific region, ostensibly to be less dependent on single supply chains, which the coronavirus pandemic has shown to be vulnerable.

    However, a new survey from the Berlin-based Mercator Institute for China Studies (MERICS), shared by Reuters, showed that in at least a 100 product categories the EU has a critical strategic dependence on imports from China.

    "Europe critically depends on Chinese imports for the pharmaceutical, chemical and electronics sectors, mostly on components produced in technologically less sophisticated areas of the value chain," said MERICS researcher Max Zenglein.

    Germany’s Economics Minister had earlier suggested Singapore and South Korea as offering promising opportunities, with both suggested as having handled the pandemic relatively well and showing signs of regained economic strength.

    A German official was cited by South China Morning Post as saying in summer:

    “Germany does not aim to decouple with China. Rather, we would like to get a bigger pie in Asia, since we are currently very dependent on China when it comes to the Asian market.”

    Related:

    De-Coupling India’s Economy from China: Brouhaha or New Roadmap?
    German Government Reportedly Decides to Tighten Screws on Huawei Amid Push From US
    Will China and US Join Efforts to Restore Global Economy?
    Britain Must Take 'Hard-Headed' Approach to China as Beijing to Rise in Global Economy - Rishi Sunak
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, International Monetary Fund, Peter Altmaier, Angela Merkel, EU, EU, Germany, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A person dressed as a Santa Claus meets a child while sitting in a Santa Claus bubble as he opens Christmas season at Aalborg Zoo amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Aalborg, Denmark, 13 November 2020. Ritzau Scanpix/Henning Bagger via REUTERS
    How COVID-19 Won't Steal Christmas: Santa's Ingenious Tricks to Save Pandemic-Marred Holiday Season
    MAGA Network
    MAGA Network
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse