Moscow Says US Acts as Self-Appointed International 'Arbiter' With Anti-Doping Bill

"Washington has once again appointed itself the arbiter-in-chief, this time of the world sport, has once again pitted its extraterritorial laws against the internationally accepted anti-doping mechanisms," Zakharova told a briefing.
The bill in question, named after WADA whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov, would allow US courts to hear criminal cases against the use of doping at the events, in which US athletes participate.
The spokeswoman remarked that this was a cynical bill, as it did not concern North American sports leagues.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has expressed concerns over the bill's adoption, suggesting it might create overlapping laws existing in different countries, as well as scare off potential whistleblowers, who might be afraid to be prosecuted if they confess their and others' crimes.
The agency added that the potential US law might also trigger a political response in other countries in the form of similar bills targeting athletes in specific states.
