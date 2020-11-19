WHO Representative to Russia Not Ruling Out Inoculation With Russian Coronavirus Vaccine

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said on Thursday she could get inoculated against COVID-19 with a Russian vaccine.

"[I will use a vaccine] that is available in the country where I am. If I am in Russia, then I will [get vaccinated] here. If I am at home in Serbia, then I will use the vaccine that is available there. I always get inoculated with a vaccine that is available in the country of staying," the WHO official told Echo of Moscow radio station when asked which vaccine she would choose.

Earlier in the day, Melita Vujnovic expressed hope that the global health agency will soon put Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on its list of recommended vaccines against the novel COVID-19 coronavirus.

In August, Sputnik V became the first COVID-19 vaccine registered in Russia and the world. The vaccine is currently in phase 3 trials in Russia as well as in Belarus, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela.

India and Brazil are set to join the trials, according to reports. Sputnik V is claimed to be 92-percent effective based on data from the first 16,000 trial participants that received both shots of the two-dose vaccine.