George Soros Speaks For the First Time on Conspiracy Theories Surrounding Him

The Hungarian-born billionaire and philanthropist has long been the target of politicians in several countries, who accuse him of sowing political chaos. Last week, a former US Republican Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich, accused the 90-year-old of helping Democrats steal the Joe Biden ticket victory in the 2020 presidential election.

George Soros responded to long-standing conspiracies concerning him. In a new documentary, which tells the story of his life from when a boy who escaped a Nazi-occupied Hungary to the moment he created his hedge fund and grew it enough to became a billionaire.

The film features several interviews with Soros. In one he spoke about accusations made against him by conservatives and right-wing parties.

"The fact that I have become involved in so many different issues, and have taken controversial positions, is now actually working against me", Soros said.

One of his sons, Robert, weighed in on the issue:

"He’s become demonized by one community because he’s synonymous with liberal causes", said Robert Soros.

Documentary director Jesse Dylan said that the billionaire’s work and projects anger "authoritarian" politicians, who "unfairly control freedom".

"These are the forces attacking him", Dylan noted.

The Puppet-Master

From Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan; former Malaysian president Najib Razak; Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and US President Donald Trump – many world leaders have accused Soros of attempting to destabilize political regimes in their countries by funding anti-government organizations.

Soros has been dubbed by some conservatives a powerful puppet-master who sows chaos. This allegation reportedly came following the 1992 withdrawal of the British pound from the European Exchange Rate Mechanism. Soros was an investor who, like may others, bet against the British currency. The subsequent collapse of the pound, although no fault of his, is said to have earned him over $1 billion.

More recently, Soros has been accused by conservative voices of funding Black Lives Matter protests in the United States and across the world. Trump alleged this summer that Soros was funding the antifa movement, while Trump supporter Newt Gingrich accused the philanthropist of stealing a re-election victory from Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Soros has repeatedly criticized Trump, this summer describing the Republican as a "dangerous man" who will do anything to remain in office.

According to a financial report from Soros’ charity network, Open Society Foundations, the organization spent more on federal lobbying during Trump’s tenure than it did when Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama were in office. According to a Fox News report, Soros donated at least $32 million of his personal fortune to the Democratic party and aligned causes.