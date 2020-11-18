Palestinian Authority Allegedly Sends Envoys Who Were Recalled Over Israel Deal Back to UAE, Bahrain

Manama joined Abu Dhabi in formally recognising Israel in a deal orchestrated by the United States and signed at the White House in mid-September.
The Palestinians are sending ambassadors back to the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain after recalling them in protest against the Gulf countries' US-mediated deals that established diplomatic ties with Israel, media cited a Palestinian official as saying Wednesday.
In mid-September, Bahrain followed in the footsteps of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in setting up a formal relationship with Israel, signing a landmark deal commonly referred to as the Abraham Accords.
Weeks later, in October, high-profile Israeli and US officials as part of their respective delegations travelled to Bahrain, where they signed a string of memorandums on cooperation in the areas of economy, energy, and aviation, among others.
On the first official visit by Bahraini officials to Israel, the Gulf kingdom's foreign minister, Abdullatif Al-Zayani, said the deal aimed at normalising relations spelled "a warm peace that will deliver clear benefits to our peoples".
All comments
Show new comments (0)