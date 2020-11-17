BRICS Says It Wants to Prepare Legally Binding Tool to Prevent Arms Race in Space

BRICS countries want to prepare a legally binding tool to prevent an arms race in space, reads a declaration adopted at the group's 12th summit, which is being held on 17 November in Moscow.
"We emphasise the urgent need to agree on a multilateral legally binding accord that can fill the gap in the international framework regarding space, including an agreement that will prevent countries from deploying weapons, threatening, or using force against objects in outer space", the BRICS group said in a statement.
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW
