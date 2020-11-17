Twelfth Annual BRICS Summit Kicks Off in Virtual Format

Tune in to Sputnik's livestream to watch the 12th annual BRICS summit held in a virtual format due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The heads of the BRICS' member states - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa - are expected to address various issues pertaining to global stability, shared security, and innovation, as well as international and regional agendas.
This year's summit was initially slated to be held in Saint Petersburg, Russia in July, but the event had to be delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
