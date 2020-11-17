Trump Administration Reportedly Intends to Designate Yemen’s Houthis As Terrorists

Such a move could disrupt international efforts to render assistance to Yemen and UN-brokered peace efforts.
The UN and international humanitarian organisations have tried to dissuade the US administration from these plans, but the decision is apparently imminent, the US news publication said.
Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi movement for several years.
Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance, working in cooperation with Hadi’s forces, has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen.
