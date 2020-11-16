Hundreds of Armenian Servicemen Missing After Nagorno-Karabakh War, PM Pashinyan Says

Last week, the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia signed a joint declaration that put an end to the six-week conflict in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia's Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Monday that hundreds of Armenian servicemen remain missing as a result of escalation of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“We hope to find some of them alive. Yesterday, we found a wounded soldier who was previously listed as dead”, Pashinyan said during an online press conference.

He added that the exchange of prisoners will begin after the two sides wrap up the process of exchanging the bodies of all those killed in Nagorno-Karabakh hostilities. Pashinyan expressed hope that a day of national mourning would be declared in Armenia after completing the exchange of bodies.

The statement came a few days after Pashinyan agreed to withdraw Armenian forces from Nagorno-Karabakh as well as hand over a number of territories to Azerbaijan, in line with a Russia-brokered peace deal between Baku and Yerevan signed on 10 November.

Under the accord, Azerbaijan and Armenia will stop at their current positions and exchange prisoners, and almost 2,000 Russian peacekeepers will be deployed to Nagorno-Karabakh.

The decades-old conflict escalated into large-scale fighting on 27 September, when Armenia and Azerbaijan accused each other of launching artillery, missile, and air strikes in Nagorno-Karabakh, an Armenian-majority region, where tensions had been in place since 1988 and finally resulted in the region declaring independence amid the breakup of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Between 1992 and 1994, Yerevan and Baku fought a brutal war for the territory that claimed the lives of over 30,000 people, also displacing at least 1.1 million others. Thousands more have been killed in the conflict’s frequent flare-ups since then.