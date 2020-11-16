Venezuela Expects First Deliveries of Russian Sputnik V Vaccine in January

On Friday, Rodriguez said that Venezuela expected to localize the production of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on its territory.
"Good results and news for our country - we guarantee the production of the [Sputnik V] vaccine [in Venezuela] and supplies starting from January," Rodriguez said on Sunday during consultations with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that followed her visit to Moscow.
Venezuela is taking part in the third phase of Sputnik V's clinical trials.
In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus, dubbed Sputnik V, and developed by the Gamaleya research institute.
Earlier this month, the WHO announced that the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V may be added to the list of recommended vaccines for emergency use if the drug meets the necessary criteria.
