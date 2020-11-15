Court Rules Not to Arrest Ex-Armenian Security Head Accused of Plotting Pashinyan's Murder

"The current government once again tried to obstruct my political activities with illegal and fabricated cases. But thank God, there is justice, and it has triumphed at this stage. I assure you that I have not committed any crimes either now or in general in my life. I have always defended and will defend the law. But the authorities, violating the constitution, signed a shameful agreement on the surrender of part of our homeland behind the backs of the people," Vanetsyan told reporters.
Earlier in the day, Vanetsyan pleaded not guilty on charges of preparing the assassination of Pashinyan. Om Saturday, the ex-head of Armenia's National Security Service (NSS) has been detained on suspicion of plotting the killing of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and a coup in the country.
The former NSS head has been participating in opposition protests demanding the prime minister's resignation after Pashinyan signed a joint declaration to put an end to the conflict in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
