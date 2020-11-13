Police Conduct Operation in Montreal in Response to Reported Hostage Situation - Videos

Some Ubisoft employees barricaded themselves on the roof, while others hid in the conference rooms. The police operation is still underway at Ubisoft company’s offices in Montreal, with no injuries reported and no threats identified so far.
Videos of the scene were shown on Twitter.
Breaking News: Ubisoft Montreal Studio Printed by Gunmen: Employees Taken Hostage on Roof.#ubisoftmontreal pic.twitter.com/ofuoIA2gVs— Romeo Wick (@Romeo_Wick) November 13, 2020
Ambulances, large police vehicles heading across police lines towards Ubisoft. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/4k0h6pOGbX— Luca Caruso-Moro (@LucaCarusoMoro) November 13, 2020
There’s a hostage crisis at Ubisoft mtl. Hopefully everyone is okay... pic.twitter.com/unSxbceqIl— KaiYasko (@KaiYasko) November 13, 2020
BREAKING: Alleged hostages exited the building.— Marie O (@TheMarieOakes) November 13, 2020
Sources from inside the building allege this apparent hostage situation was a false alarm.
On the ground for @WestphalianNews #ubisoft #Montreal pic.twitter.com/RKWqBPMwvU
Holy shit!! What’s happening in Montreal with Ubisoft? Look at this video my friend just sent me this 😐 pic.twitter.com/1wk6YCoat4— Christian O Martinez (@GroundQuake) November 13, 2020
