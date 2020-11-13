Police Operation Underway Amid Reported Hostage Situation at Ubisoft Montreal

The office of Ubisoft, where the hostages were reportedly taken, is located in the Mile End district. Police have cordoned off the area.
The police officers asked people to avoid the area of the incident.
There is an ongoing police operation at the corner of Saint-Laurent and St-Viateur. We ask people to avoid the area. The #SPVM is currently validating information and more details will follow. pic.twitter.com/44PjWzsCOh— Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 13, 2020
Videos of the scene were shown on Twitter.
#Canada 🇨🇦 | Une prise d’otages est en cours dans les locaux d’Ubisoft à Montréal. pic.twitter.com/D6YBldYKQO— C O U P S U R E (@COUPSURE) November 13, 2020
Huge police presence here. Cruisers, vans and armoured trucks are rushing towards Ubisoft building. https://t.co/vCaqShuQgM pic.twitter.com/M0INjmMGpD— The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 13, 2020
The SPVM also said that it will provide details about the situation as they become available.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
