Hungary to Receive 1st Samples of Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Next Week, Russian Ministry Says

"Deliveries of Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to Hungary and joint production of the Russian vaccine on the Hungarian territory was the key topic of the meeting. Denis Manturov confirmed that the first samples of the vaccine would be delivered to Hungary already next week," the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement, released after the talks.
Earlier this week, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that his country would start purchasing a Russian COVID-19 vaccine in December in small doses in order to complete clinical trials and licensing on its soil. The minister added that Budapest expects to receive more doses in January and possible launch domestic production of the vaccine.
Russia registered Sputnik V as the world's first coronavirus vaccine on 11 August. It was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).
