Venezuelan Vice President Rodriguez Praises Russian Vaccine Against Coronavirus

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The role of Russia is very important in the search for a coronavirus vaccine and the vaccine that Russia has registered received international recognition and played its part, Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodriguez said Friday.

"We are searching for vaccine. And The role of Russia is very important her. Russia is an important state in terms of medical science. Gamaleya vaccine is recognized on the international level. The emergence of this vaccine is very important for whole humanity," Rodriguez said during her visit to Moscow.

In early October, Russia delivered the first batch of its Sputnik-V coronavirus vaccine to Venezuela — the first country in the Western Hemisphere to participate in phase 3 clinical trials of the vaccine.

Earlier, Maduro said that the Chinese coronavirus vaccine and Russia's Sputnik-V would be supplied to Venezuela in December and January 2021 to help the nation start administering vaccines to the most vulnerable categories of citizens, such as doctors, teachers, the elderly and those who suffer from chronic conditions.

Sputnik V, the world's first registered vaccine against the coronavirus, has shown 92 percent efficacy based on the first interim analysis obtained 21 days after volunteers received the first vaccination.

Many foreign countries have already signed agreements with Russia on the supplies of Sputnik V vaccine.