Explosion Occurs on Route of Russian Military Police Convoy in Syria, Russian Military Says

He noted that the armoured car Tiger of the Russian military police received minor damage and remained on the move. There are no casualties among the Russian military personnel.
"On 12 November , an unidentified improvised explosive device was detonated on the route of the convoy in the area of Musseifra during a patrol of the Russian military police accompanied by a Syrian security unit along the Isra - Sahwat al-Qamh route in Daraa province", Rear Adm. Alexander Grinkevich said.
"All equipment and Russian servicemen have safely returned to the point of deployment. The command of the Russian group of forces in the Syrian Arab Republic, in cooperation with Syrian security agencies, has organised an investigation into the incident", he added.
Earlier, the Russian military said that engineering troops from the Syrian armed forces cleared 1.7 hectares (4.2 acres) of territory in the provinces of Damascus and Daraa over the past day, discovering and defusing 18 explosive devices.
Daraa province is located on the south-west of the country, close to the border with Jordan.
