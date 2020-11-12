Ankara to Receive Russian Delegation on Friday to Discuss Karabakh Monitoring Centre

"We expect the Russian delegation to arrive already tomorrow to discuss the details of the agreement," Cavusoglu said at a briefing in Baku.
On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that Ankara and Moscow had signed a memorandum on the centre for monitoring the ceasefire and would participate in a joint peacekeeping mission. Prior to that, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the countries would cooperate on Karabakh through a monitoring centre in Azerbaijan, stressing that no joint peacekeeper forces had ever been on the agenda.
The leaders of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan adopted on Monday a joint statement on cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh, which had been ongoing since late September. The ceasefire came into force at 21:00 GMT on the same day.
Under the deal, Azerbaijan and Armenia stop at their current positions, exchange prisoners and agree to the deployment of Russian peacekeepers to the disputed region.
Russia will deploy 1,960 peacekeepers there. Within the past day, as many as 414 peacekeepers entered Karabakh.
