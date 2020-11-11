French Mission to Perform Observation Flight Over Russia From Moscow Region Airfield

"On November 9-13, within the framework of the implementation of the international Treaty on Open Skies, the French mission will perform an observation flight over the territory of the Russian Federation on board an An-30 Romanian reconnaissance aircraft from the Kubinka airfield," Ryzhkov said.
The primary aim of the International Treaty on Open Skies is to allow signatories to perform unarmed observation flights with short notice on the territory of other parties that have ratified the treaty in order to build and strengthen confidence among the states as well as promote transparency of military activities. Over 30 countries are taking part in the program.
Earlier this year, Ryzhkov said that the United States faced a 6-7 year technological gap in comparison to Russia in the sphere of technologies related to the Treaty on Open Skies.
